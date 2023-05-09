Oak Forest Bowl fire ruled accidental by fire officials

Fire officials have ruled that a fire at the Oak Forest Bowl was accidental.

The business, located in the 15200 block of South Cicero Avenue, broke out in flames early Saturday.

More than a dozen surrounding fire departments had to be called in to help put out the three-alarm fire.

The state fire marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local firefighter investigators determined the fire was accidental.

No one was injured in the fire.

The owner of a nearby bar and grill has offered bowling alley staff work while the facility is rebuilt.