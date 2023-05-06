Expand / Collapse search

Oak Forest Bowling Center 'total loss' after massive blaze

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Ill. - The Oak Forest Bowling Center in the south suburbs of Chicago was severely damaged in a fire Saturday morning. 

Oak Forest city officials say the fire department responded to a three-alarm fire at the bowling alley located at 15240 South Cicero Avenue around 2:30 a.m. 

Twelve other towns helped the Oak Forest Fire Department battle the blaze. 

"The fire it out for the most part. Once we get these small spots out, we will begin an investigation as to how the fire started," said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Griffin. "Unfortunately, the building is a total loss."

No one was in the building when the fire department arrived on scene. No one was injured. 