Person rescued after crane overturns at Oak Forest Hospital
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A person was rescued and hospitalized Friday morning after being trapped inside an overturned crane in Chicago's southwest suburbs, according to fire officials.
What we know:
The Oak Forest Fire Department said it was called to the Oak Forest Hospital campus just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a crane that had flipped over with someone inside.
Crews from multiple agencies worked to free the trapped person, who was successfully extricated and taken to a local hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the crane tipped over.
The identity of the person rescued, and their current condition, is unknown.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Oak Forest Fire Department.