Person rescued after crane overturns at Oak Forest Hospital

The Brief A crane overturned on the grounds of Oak Forest Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Friday. One person was trapped inside and had to be rescued by emergency crews. The patient was taken to a local hospital; no other injuries were reported.



A person was rescued and hospitalized Friday morning after being trapped inside an overturned crane in Chicago's southwest suburbs, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Oak Forest Fire Department said it was called to the Oak Forest Hospital campus just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a crane that had flipped over with someone inside.

Crews from multiple agencies worked to free the trapped person, who was successfully extricated and taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the crane tipped over.

The identity of the person rescued, and their current condition, is unknown.