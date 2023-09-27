Oak Forest man charged with firing gun into air during argument: police

An Oak Forest man has been charged after firing a gun into the air during an argument in outside an apartment building Tuesday evening in the southwestern suburb.

About 5:10 p.m., police responded to the 15300 block of Knox Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a statement from Oak Forest police.

When officers arrived, they were told an argument took place in the apartment building's parking lot, and one of the individuals involved allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it into the air, the statement said.

Police set up a perimeter around the building after learning the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Justin Lindsey, was a tenant of the building and had returned to his apartment and was armed.

Oak Forest police called the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) for assistance. As members of the SSERT team responded to the scene, Lindsey came out of the building and was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Lindsey has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.