Oak Forest stabbing leaves man wounded, 1 in custody

The Brief A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday night in Oak Forest. Police arrested a suspect at the scene, and charges are pending.



A man was wounded and another person was taken into custody after a stabbing Sunday night in suburban Oak Forest.

What we know:

Around 9:20 p.m., officers found the 22-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the 5900 block of West 147th Street.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Oak Forest police at (708) 687-1376.