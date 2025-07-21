Oak Forest stabbing leaves man wounded, 1 in custody
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A man was wounded and another person was taken into custody after a stabbing Sunday night in suburban Oak Forest.
What we know:
Around 9:20 p.m., officers found the 22-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the 5900 block of West 147th Street.
Paramedics took the man to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Oak Forest police at (708) 687-1376.
The Source: The information in this report came from Oak Forest police.