Oak Lawn settles lawsuit over violent 2022 arrest of Bridgeview teen

The Brief The Village of Oak Lawn settled a lawsuit with Hadi Abuatelah, whose violent 2022 arrest sparked outrage and went viral. Police said Abuatelah, who was 17 at the time, was initially stopped because of an odor of cannabis from his car and a missing license plate. He ran from police, who also said he was reaching for a bag where he had an illegal gun.



The Village of Oak Lawn approved a settlement with Hadi Abuatelah, of Bridgeview, whose violent July 2022 arrest went viral on social media and sparked outrage in the community.

The backstory:

The lawsuit stems from a traffic stop of Abuatelah, who was 17 at the time, which police conducted because of a "strong odor of burnt cannabis," a cracked windshield, and a missing front license plate, according to the village.

Police said Abuatelah fled from the scene and that he was reaching for his bag. Officers later found a loaded gun in the bag.

The violent arrest of the teen, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, sparked outrage and protests. Authorities said officers tackled the teen who "continued to fight with police and resist arrest."

Abuatelah spent six days in a hospital for fractures to his face, skull and pelvis, and swelling of his brain. He was also charged with illegally possessing a gun days after the incident.

He later sued the police officers and village, claiming more than $2 million in damages.

What we know:

The Village Board voted to approve a settlement of $825,000 "not because of the merits of the case, but because the Village’s insurance carrier was pushing for the settlement," according to a press release.

The village’s out-of-pocket expenses in the settlement will be $250,000 with its insurance carrier paying the rest.

"Although no member of the Board wanted to settle, the reality is that we’re operating in a climate where certain elected officials are openly criticizing law enforcement and pursuing criminal charges against our officers. Given that environment, we had to consider the broader consequences and act accordingly," said Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer, a former police officer, in a statement. "This settlement puts the entire matter behind us and finds no fault in the actions of our fine police department."

The Cook County State’s Attorney under Kim Foxx filed charges against an Oak Lawn police officer involved in the arrest, but they were later dropped under her successor, Eileen O’Neill Burke, for "insufficient evidence," according to the village.