New dashcam video shows violent arrest of teen suspect in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — New dashcam video released Thursday by Oak Lawn police shows the entire incident unfold of a 17-year-old suspect being violently arrested the day before in the south suburb.

Amateur video of the arrest, which has since gone viral, began making the rounds on social media Wednesday night. The video shows police repeatedly punch the teen suspect during the arrest.

Oak Lawn police say officers were conducting a traffic stop near Southwest Highway and Austin Avenue after observing a vehicle with no front registration and smelling "burnt cannabis." The dashcam video shows the driver of the vehicle get out to be patted down. The driver is then told to wait near the rear of the vehicle.

A passenger in the rear of the vehicle then gets out to be patted down, dashcam video shows. Police at a news conference late Thursday afternoon said the passenger "appeared nervous" when getting out of the car.

At the news conference, Oak Lawn police identified the teen suspect as a person of Middle Eastern descent.

When officers asked the 17-year-old to put his hands on the roof of the car, so that he can be patted down, the suspect took off running, dashcam video shows.

After a foot pursuit, officers attempted to arrest the suspect in the area of 95th Street and McVicker Avenue, but the teen allegedly resisted and attempted to grab an illegal semi-automatic handgun he was in possession of, police said.

"After a foot pursuit, the offender would not comply with verbal commands and resisted arrest while trying to gain control of a firearm he unlawfully possessed," Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio said in a statement.

Video of the incident filmed by a bystander appears to show at least two officers punching the suspect before a third officer arrives to place handcuffs on him.

The officers had to use a stun gun on the teen suspect in order to place him under arrest, police said.

The semi-automatic weapon found on the teenager was loaded with three live rounds, according to police.

Police said both the suspect and one officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Oak Lawn police said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.