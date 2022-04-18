Oak Lawn crime: Suspects fire shots at witness, crash stolen vehicle before attempting to carjack mother

Oak Lawn police are searching for multiple offenders who fired shots at a witness before crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree and attempting to carjack a mother who had a small child in her car Monday morning.

At about 4:49 a.m., Oak Lawn police received a call of shots being fired in the 5400 block of 99th Place.

According to police, a witness looked outside after hearing a loud noise and saw what they described as three male subjects next to his neighbor's 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The witness then shined a light at the offenders, and at that time, one or more of the subjects began firing shots from a handgun at the witness.

Three rounds struck the front of the single family home, police said.

No one was injured.

After shots were fired, the offenders got into a blue Mercedes SUV that was parked on the street and fled eastbound on 99th Place at a high rate of speed before striking a tree on the parkway of the Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School, police said.

The Mercedes was reported stolen to the Chicago Police Department on Friday.

After striking the tree, four offenders attempted to carjack a mother who was driving south on Minnick Avenue with her small child shortly after the crash, police said.

The offenders approached her, one of which pointed a handgun at her while another attempted to open the passenger side door of her vehicle.

She accelerated her car and was able to escape unharmed, police said.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second incident in the past two weeks in which offenders attempted to steal a car and fired shots at a victim or witness.

If you see or hear something, police ask that you call 911 and provide as much of a description of the incident that you can safely obtain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.