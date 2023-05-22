Cook County jewelry store robbery: Trio cut hole in wall to enter business

Suburban police are asking for the public's help identifying three individuals who cut a hole in a neighboring business' wall to rob a jewelry store and assault its owner.

Oak Lawn police say that on Monday afternoon, the three Black suspects made their way into an empty business next to Ramallah Jewelry located at 8741 S. Ridgeland Ave. and cut a hole in the wall.

They then entered the jewelry store and waited for the owner to arrive, where police say while armed with a handgun the trio demanded keys to the safe and display cases.

According to police, the suspects stole jewelry and assaulted the owner with a blunt object. The owner was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Three suspects in Oak Lawn jewelry store robbery.

Police urge the public to contact them if they can identify any of the suspects — Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives search for additional surveillance video and evidence.

Video from the public can be shared HERE.