Oak Lawn man charged after police find cocaine in vehicle during traffic stop

An Oak Lawn man has been charged after police found suspect cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week.

Last Friday, Lansing police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Ricardo Council III.

While speaking with Council, police determined he did not have a driver's license. They also discovered that he was in possession of nearly 130 grams of suspect cocaine.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, no valid driver's license and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

A judge set Council's bond at $10,000 and he was released after posting a 10 percent deposit.