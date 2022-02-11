Oak Lawn man shoots brother multiple times, leaving him in critical condition

article

A man shot his brother multiple times in Oak Lawn Tuesday, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Terrence Johnson told police he shot his brother multiple times at his residence in the 9600 block of south Karlov Avenue, just after midnight Tuesday.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, Johnson's brother was hiding in the closet of a garage, badly bleeding, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid to control the bleeding, and the man was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said evidence technicians from the Cook County Sheriff's Police assisted with processing the crime scene and a vehicle. A

gun believed to be the same one used in the shooting was recovered, along with other evidence related to the crime.

Johnson was charged with attempted first degree murder

He was taken to the Bridgeview courthouse on Thursday, where a bond of $1 million was set.

He is due back in court on March 9.