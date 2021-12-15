Oak Lawn man who sells hotdogs in Chicago traveling to Kentucky to feed tornado victims

Clyde Anhalt always has a smile and it’s fitting because that’s the name of his business: Smilin’ Clyde’s Hot Dogs.

The food cart business started in 2011. You can grab hotdogs in the summer in Grant Park and Jackson Park.

The carts are also used to cater events. Anhalt grew the business and now there’s four of them.

Now, two of the carts are hitting the road from Oak Lawn to Kentucky.

"It hurts me to see those people lose everything and if I can help, I gotta help," said Anhalt.

He plans to make the six-hour trip and hasn’t thought about lodging. He says he might sleep in his car for two days.

"I want to go to shelters," said Anhalt. "I want go where the kids are at and try to make them happy a little bit and do what we can."

The carts are self-sufficient and don’t require electricity to run.

Eight-hundred Chicago-style hot dogs with all the fixings will be made on the spot.

"I’ll be down there until we run out," Anhalt said.

All the expenses are coming out of his pocket.

It may seem like something small, but for Anhalt, he hopes to take a little piece of Chicago from Dawson Springs to Mayfield, Kentucky.

"Maybe for 30 seconds they forget about their problems," he said.