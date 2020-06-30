Oak Lawn police seek car used in strip mall shooting

article

Police in Oak Lawn are searching for a car used in a weekend shooting in the southwest suburb.

Several people were standing in the parking lot of a strip mall when someone in a passing car fired shots but didn’t hit anyone, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. June 27 at 103rd Street and Central Avenue, police said.

The car was a tan or silver-colored early 2000s Mercedes Benz E class.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Lawn police detectives at 708-907-4051.