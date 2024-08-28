Oak Lawn man and registered sex offender charged with child pornography possession

The Brief Oak Lawn Police arrested a registered sex offender after a child pornography investigation. Detectives executed a search warrant and seized incriminating evidence from the suspect’s home. The suspect faces a felony charge and is awaiting a detention hearing.



A registered sex offender has been charged with possession of child pornography after a months-long investigation by Oak Lawn police.

Timothy Aleman, whose home was searched on August 27 in the 10900 block of Kenneth Avenue, was arrested after detectives recovered electronic devices containing videos and images of child pornography involving minors under the age of 13.

The investigation began in early May when Oak Lawn police received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Timothy Aleman | OLPD

Aleman is facing a Class 1 felony charge for possession of child pornography with a prior conviction. He is due in court on Thursday and could be hit with more charges, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.