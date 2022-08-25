Oak Lawn teen seen on viral video being punched in violent arrest officially charged

An Oak Lawn teen who was badly injured in a violent arrest has been formally charged in court.

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Last month, he was badly injured after he ran from Oak Lawn police during a traffic stop.

Now-viral video shows officers repeatedly punching the teen who they believed was reaching for a gun.

Family and supporters of the teen are calling for the officers to be charged with violating his civil rights.

"We've been saying from the beginning that the crime that was committed was the crime of those officers assaulting that young man," said Muhammad Sankari, Lead Organizer for the Arab American Action Network.

"Someone must be held accountable ... at any given time," said Bishop Tavis Grant, National Field Director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

A weapon was recovered after the arrest.

Members of the Arab American Action Network are calling the use of excessive force racially motivated.