Oak Park man charged with robbing Little Village business while armed with handgun

An Oak Park man has been charged with robbing a business while armed with a handgun in Little Village Wednesday.

Clarence Anderson, 39, faces one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Anderson was identified as the suspect who on Wednesday robbed a business in the 2400 block of South Christiana while armed with a firearm.

The offender was placed into custody Friday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.