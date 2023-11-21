Oak Park boosts aid for asylum seekers, allocating over $1M for support

The Village of Oak Park Board of Trustees approved a motion Monday night that would reallocate $500,000 in unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to provide aid to asylum seekers through Feb. 6, 2024.

The funding to support asylum seekers is added to a pool of $550,000 that was established previously, bringing the overall total to $1.05 million.

This includes $400,000 in Supporting Municipalities for Asylum Seeker Services (SMASS) grants and $650,000 in ARPA funding as lost revenue in the village's general fund.

A separate resolution that would declare an emergency disaster through Feb. 6, 2024, was also approved by the Board of Trustees.

The Board previously approved a resolution that declared an emergency disaster on Nov. 2. However, that is set to expire on Dec. 4. That order has now been rescinded in favor of the new declaration.

Oak Park is officially supporting 162 asylum seekers residing in the community, including 57 children under the age of 18.

More than half of the individuals (85) are sheltering at The Carleton Hotel of Oak Park, while 55 are currently housed at the West Cook YMCA.

There are 18 people currently staying at Grace Episcopal Church with the support of volunteers.