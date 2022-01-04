Oak Park to celebrate 'Betty White Day' on what would've been her 100th birthday: report

Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois will celebrate her legacy on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The day will be known as "Betty White Day."

The village president of Oak Park, Vicki Scaman, told TMZ that although White moved to California as an infant, throughout her life she always spoke very highly of the western suburb.

For Betty White Day, small businesses in Oak Park plan to come together to offer discounts to customers and "Betty White specials."

TMZ reports one special deal is that Mickey’s Restaurant will be offering a hotdog, fries and diet coke meal — which was one of White’s favorites.

Actress Betty White at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) Expand

Also, Turano Bakery intends to create a giant birthday cake for White.

The celebration will also consist of a mural contest, in which the winning mural of White will be painted in downtown Oak Park.

Betty White Day this year also falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

White died on New Year’s Eve. She was 99.

On Monday, White's cause of death was revealed.