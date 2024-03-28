Oak Point University shutting down in April

Lewis University has announced an agreement to support students at Oak Point University after the school said it would shut down in April.

Oak Point, which has campuses in both Chicago and Oak Brook, surprised students and staff members with only three weeks' notice of the closure.

The news, coming as a shock, has left many with more questions than answers about their next steps.

The private university, specializing in nursing and health sciences, has yet to publicly announce the closure. However, Fox 32 obtained an internal memo sent to students and staff on Wednesday.

In the memo, University President Therese Scanlan writes that it is "with a heavy heart" that the board of directors has decided to close the university on April 19, once the spring semester ends. While not elaborating, Scanlan adds that the decision comes in response to "a series of factors that have affected the university."

Formerly Resurrection University, Oak Point is housed across two campuses: one in Wicker Park and another in Oak Brook.

Now, Lewis University in Romeoville has announced it is partnering with Oak Point to give students a place to complete their studies seamlessly.

Oak Point will be holding a Q&A session for students all day on Tuesday, providing an opportunity for students to address their concerns and sort out their options.