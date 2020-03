article

Sophomore Rashad Williams poured in 29 points and Oakland held off Illinois-Chicago 68-66.

Williams sank 8 of 17 shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 8-10 Horizon League).

Xavier Hill-Mais pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half for the Flames (15-16, 10-8), who led 37-33 at intermission.