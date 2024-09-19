Evanston school briefly put on lockdown due to gun incident nearby

The Brief Oakton Elementary School in Evanston was placed on lockdown after reports of a person with a gun in the area. No shots were fired, and there are no reported injuries. The armed individual reportedly left the area, and police are investigating.



Oakton Elementary School in Evanston was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after a person with a gun was reportedly seen in the area, according to police.

Authorities said this was not an active shooter situation, and no shots had been fired.

The armed person left the area, heading southbound, police said. The person was later found and is cooperative.

"The incident was a dispute between two parties that knew each other and not a random act," Evanston police said in a post on X.

No injuries were reported, and residents are still being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.

Oakton Elementary School is located at 436 Ridge Avenue.