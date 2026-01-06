Obama Presidential Center looks to hire 150 full-time employees with focus on Chicago residents

The Brief The Obama Presidential Center is looking to hire 150 full-time employees ahead of its planned opening this year. Jobs range from visitor experience to facility management and security, with an emphasis on hiring Chicago residents. Former President Obama and the Obama Foundation say the goal is to ensure the Center reflects the spirit of the South Side.



The Obama Presidential Center is preparing to hire 150 full-time employees as it moves toward its planned 2026 opening.

What we know:

Former President Barack Obama, in a video, invited Chicago residents to apply for the new positions, which span visitor experience, facility management, security and other roles.

President Obama and the Obama Presidential Center | Getty Images

The new hires will help shape how hundreds of thousands of visitors experience the campus each year, according to the Obama Foundation.

Applications are open now at obama.org/careers.

What they're saying:

"As the Center gets ready to open its doors to the world, we’re looking for folks to join our team — people who understand that every job here matters: people who’ll keep this place safe and welcoming as security officers, who’ll keep it shining as custodians, and who’ll greet visitors from around the world as visitor associates — our ambassadors of hope," Obama said in a statement.

"Because when people come here, we want them to feel what makes the South Side so special — that mix of warmth and grit, the sense of humor that can brighten any day, the creativity that turns challenges into opportunities, and the joy that shows up in every block, every church, every family reunion.

"So if you’re ready to be part of something bigger — to help us tell the story of hope and possibility that began right here — we’d love for you to apply. Because the Obama Presidential Center won’t just be ours — it’ll be yours, too."

Local perspective:

The Obama Foundation is also partnering with four community-based organizations to help recruit local candidates.

Cara Collective

North Lawndale Employment Network

Skills for Chicago

St. Sabina Employment Resource Center

Valerie Jarrett, the foundation’s CEO, said hiring locally is essential to the center’s mission.

"From a South Side gardener planting our gardens, to a local foodie in our restaurant, or a history buff caring for the building, each role will shape the visitor experience," she said in a statement. "By hiring from our local community, we will ensure the Center reflects the spirit of the South Side. Our partners’ experience and community ties will help us identify talent, unlock opportunities, and power the Center with people who know and love this city."

What's next:

New staff members are expected to begin work in late March, joining the more than 325 employees already on board.