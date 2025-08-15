Oberweis to open first new ice cream shop in five years in Chicago suburb

The Brief Oberweis is opening their first new location in five years. The expansion is part of the company's new plan to open 12+ stores across Illinois, Missouri and Florida. The new shop will open in Winnetka this month.



Oberweis Dairy is opening a new location for the first time in five years in Chicago's northern suburbs.

What we know:

The Winnetka expansion is the first under the ice cream parlor's new parent company, Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy, LLC, as part of its plan to open more than a dozen stores across Illinois, Missouri, and Florida.

"We chose Winnetka for our first new opening in five years because it’s a family-centered community, and ice cream simply tastes better when shared with family," President and CEO of Hoffmann Oberweis Dairy Adam Kraber said in a statement.

The expansion announcement comes during the company's 100 Scoops of Summer promotion, which is taking place at each of their stores throughout the Midwest.

With the inaugural Scoop Stakes, guests can enter a season-long contest to win the coveted Golden Cone: One lucky winner per store will be selected each month to win a year’s worth of Oberweis ice cream, and one grand prize winner will win 100 Scoops of Ice Cream, aka, the "Golden Cone."

What's next:

The new shop is set to open this month and will be located at 510 Winnetka Avenue in Winnetka.

For more information on the new opening, 100 Scoops of Summer, Oberweis and future expansions, visit www.oberweis.com.