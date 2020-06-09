Off-duty Chicago cop dead, woman critically hurt after carbon monoxide leak in Albany Park home

A Chicago police officer is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were both exposed to carbon monoxide at a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The off-duty officer, a 36-year-old man, and the woman, 29, were found unresponsive about 7:54 p.m. in a home in the 3900 block of West Ainslie Street, Chicago police said. They were both taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where the officer died and the woman was in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Chicago fire officials said carbon monoxide levels at the home were recorded at 140 ppm.

Area Three detectives are investigating.