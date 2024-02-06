Off-duty Chicago cop, offender exchange gunfire in Calumet Heights

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Calumet Heights Tuesday morning.

At about 4:12 a.m., an off-duty officer was confronted by an armed offender in the 1600 block of East 95th Street and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The officer was not struck and there were no reported injuries. The offender then fled the scene and is not currently in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) at (312)-746-3609.