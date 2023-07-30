Off-duty Chicago firefighter dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

An off-duty Chicago firefighter died Sunday morning while swimming in Lake Michigan with family, Chicago Fire Department officials say.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying the loss of any CFD member is a loss for the first responder community and the city as a whole.

Crews responded to the lake and located him underwater, but despite advanced care from paramedics and the medical team at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the victim was pronounced dead.

"While this incident did occur off duty after his shift, we are conducting a full investigation to determine the status of this tragic loss," Nance-Holt said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CFD said it will not identify the member at this time, but can acknowledge that he has been on the job since 2009.

The Chicago Fire Department will release more details after preliminary information is received from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.