Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:20 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Mchenry County, Lake County
8
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Cook County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, LaSalle County, Mchenry County, Kane County, Kane County, Lake County, Kendall County, Lake County, Lake County, Cook County, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Cook County
Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Northern Will County, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Southern Cook County, Northern Cook County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, McHenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County, Porter County
Frost Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, DuPage County, Grundy County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County

Man sought after attempted sexual assault on CTA Blue Line train in Austin: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 18, 2026 7:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman on a westbound CTA Blue Line train in the Austin neighborhood.
    • The suspect allegedly approached the victim while making sexual comments, attacked her, and fled at the Austin Avenue stop.
    • Authorities released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Area Four Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a suspect who tried to sexually assault a woman on a CTA Blue Line train in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

According to police, a female victim was traveling westbound on a CTA Blue Line train between Cicero Avenue and Austin Avenue. The suspect allegedly approached the victim while masturbating and made sexual comments. Then the 40–49-year-old Black man attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her, police say. He then exited the train at the Austin Avenue stop and fled the scene.

The suspect is described to be 5-foot-six, of medium build with short black hair and a full beard, wearing a black jacket unzipped, a plain white T-shirt, dark jeans with red and blue bananas hanging out the back pockets and white gym shoes.

What you can do:

The public are reminded to never pursue a fleeing assailant, always be aware of your surroundings, and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK222502.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAustinChicagoChicago Transit AuthorityNews