Man sought after attempted sexual assault on CTA Blue Line train in Austin: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman on a westbound CTA Blue Line train in the Austin neighborhood. The suspect allegedly approached the victim while making sexual comments, attacked her, and fled at the Austin Avenue stop. Authorities released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Area Four Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are looking for a suspect who tried to sexually assault a woman on a CTA Blue Line train in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

According to police, a female victim was traveling westbound on a CTA Blue Line train between Cicero Avenue and Austin Avenue. The suspect allegedly approached the victim while masturbating and made sexual comments. Then the 40–49-year-old Black man attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her, police say. He then exited the train at the Austin Avenue stop and fled the scene.

The suspect is described to be 5-foot-six, of medium build with short black hair and a full beard, wearing a black jacket unzipped, a plain white T-shirt, dark jeans with red and blue bananas hanging out the back pockets and white gym shoes.

What you can do:

The public are reminded to never pursue a fleeing assailant, always be aware of your surroundings, and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK222502.