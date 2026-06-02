Hollywood Casino Aurora riverboat to close June 10 as new land-based casino prepares to open

The Brief Hollywood Casino Aurora's riverboat casino is expected to close at 5:59 a.m. June 10. The new $360 million land-based Hollywood Casino Aurora is scheduled to open June 24. The new facility will feature gaming, a hotel, restaurants, entertainment space and nearly 1,700 parking spaces.



The longtime Hollywood Casino Aurora riverboat will close next week, making way for the opening of a new land-based casino later this month.

What we know:

PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday that the Hollywood Casino Aurora riverboat property is expected to close at 5:59 a.m. on June 10.

Hollywood Casino Aurora Riverboat

The closure comes ahead of the planned June 24 opening of the company's new $360 million land-based Hollywood Casino Aurora, pending customary regulatory approvals.

The new casino is being developed at 2500 North Farnsworth Avenue, next to the Chicago Premium Outlets near Interstate 80.

The facility will offer about 1,200 places for guests to gamble, including slot machines, table games, a high-limit gaming area, a baccarat room and a sportsbook.

In addition to gaming, the property will include a 226-room hotel, outdoor entertainment space, a full-service spa, multiple dining options, a roughly 12,000-square-foot event center and about 1,700 parking spaces.

The hotel began accepting reservations in May.

"Our new location is ideally situated to welcome guests to enjoy a broad array of entertainment and dining experiences in the region," Rafael Verde, Senior Vice President of Operations for PENN Entertainment, said in a statement.

The backstory:

Hollywood Casino Aurora has operated on the Fox River for more than 30 years.

PENN Entertainment CEO and President Jay Snowden said the riverboat property played a significant role in the community during that time.

"We are less than a month away from welcoming our loyal customers and guests to the new state-of-the-art Hollywood Casino Aurora," Snowden said in a statement. "Our Aurora riverboat has created thousands of memorable experiences and supported economic development throughout the city for over three decades, and we look forward to replicating these successes for years to come."

What you should know

Any unused chips from the Aurora riverboat casino can be redeemed at the new Hollywood Casino Aurora through Dec. 31, 2026.

The company expects to launch a new Hollywood Casino Aurora website on June 10 with information about restaurant hours, menus and reservations.