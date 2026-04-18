Chicago teen charged with attempted murder in March 2025 Austin shooting: police

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man, Semaj Hampton, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in a March 2025 shooting. Police say he shot and seriously injured a 25-year-old man in the 5300 block of W. Crystal Street in the Austin neighborhood. Hampton was arrested Friday in Schiller Park and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Sunday.



A Chicago teen has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a March 2025 shooting in Austin, according to police.

Semaj Hampton, 19, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously injured a 25-year-old man in the 5300 block of W. Crystal Street on March 19, 2025, police say.

Police arrested Hampton on Friday in the 500 block of Express Center Drive in Schiller Park, Ill.

Semaj Hampton, 19, of Chicago (Chicago Police Department)

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Sunday.