Wheaton home ruined after lightning ignites roof fire: officials
WHEATON, Ill. - A Wheaton home was deemed uninhabitable after it was struck by lightning and caught fire on Friday, according to the City of Wheaton.
Around 9:45 p.m., the Wheaton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Wendover Lane. Crews say they found heavy fire on the roof of the home. They were able to contain the blaze to the attic and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
No one was injured, according to the fire department.
It appears the fire was caused by a lightning strike hitting the roof of the home, crews say.
The home was deemed uninhabitable due to significant fire and water damage.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the City of Wheaton.