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Wheaton home ruined after lightning ignites roof fire: officials

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 18, 2026 6:08pm CDT
Wheaton
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A Wheaton home was left uninhabitable after a lightning strike sparked a roof fire Friday night.
    • Fire crews responded around 9:45 p.m., contained the blaze to the attic, and brought it under control within 20 minutes.
    • No injuries were reported, but the home sustained significant fire and water damage.

WHEATON, Ill. - A Wheaton home was deemed uninhabitable after it was struck by lightning and caught fire on Friday, according to the City of Wheaton.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Wheaton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Wendover Lane. Crews say they found heavy fire on the roof of the home. They were able to contain the blaze to the attic and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, according to the fire department.

It appears the fire was caused by a lightning strike hitting the roof of the home, crews say.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to significant fire and water damage.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the City of Wheaton.

WheatonNewsIllinois