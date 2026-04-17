Man shot in mouth while sitting in car on Chicago's Far South Side

The Brief A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle early Friday on the Far South Side. Police said a suspect exited a gray Nissan and opened fire, striking the victim in the mouth. The victim is in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 39-year-old man was shot while sitting in his vehicle early Friday in the city’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Officers responded about 1:36 a.m. to the 9900 block of South Halsted Street in the 22nd District for a report of a person shot. Police said the man was inside his vehicle when a gray Nissan approached.

An unknown person exited the Nissan, pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the mouth, according to police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody, and further details were not immediately available.

Area Two detectives are investigating.