Off-duty Cook County officer among 2 shot in South Loop

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's correctional officer was among two people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the South Loop.

The 31-year-old was standing on the sidewalk with a 27-year-old woman just before 1 a.m. in the first block of East Cermak Road when someone in a pickup truck started shooting in their direction, police said.

He was struck in the back and arms by the gunfire. The off-duty officer self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The woman suffered graze wounds to the face and legs and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.