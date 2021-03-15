Off-duty CPD officer shot on South Side; 2nd officer shot since Sunday

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and wounded Monday in Calumet Heights on the South Side — the second CPD officer shot this week.

He was shot in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Ahern, who said the officer’s condition was "unknown."

He was the second CPD officer shot in as many days.

On Sunday, an on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot and wounded while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station, at 7808 S. Halsted St. He was grazed in his chin and found 10 minutes later. The officer was released from a hospital later that day.

CPD Supt. David Brown said at the time that that sergeant was the first officer struck by gunfire this year, though he said that 12 others had been shot at. In 2020, Brown said 79 officers were shot at and 10 of them were hit.