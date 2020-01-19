Off-duty Joliet police officer charged with DUI after Berwyn police officer killed in crash

A Joliet police officer faces a DUI charge after a crash Sunday on Interstate 55 near Plainfield that killed her passenger, a 33-year-old Berwyn police officer.

The officers were both off duty when their Dodge Durango slammed into the rear of a box truck that had stopped for a separate crash with a pickup truck about 6 a.m. on southbound I-55 just north of U.S. Route 30, Illinois State Police said.

Ten-year veteran Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer, 33, was a passenger in the Dodge and pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Dodge, 35-year-old Erin L. Zilka, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. She is charged with DUI.

Zilka is a 12-year veteran officer with Joliet police department, Joliet police said in a statement. Joliet police said they have begun an internal investigation into the incident.

Three lanes on I-55 were shut down for hours as state troopers investigated, state police said. They were reopened by 10:20 a.m.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.