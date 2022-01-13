Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee off-duty detective shot, tried to stop robbery

An off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot while trying to stop a robbery in progress in the Historic Third Ward on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13.

Officials said a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle with three children inside near Water and Buffalo around 2 p.m. The suspect left the vehicle and began to leave the scene.

The driver of that vehicle then found her cellphone and went into a nearby business. When inside the business, the suspect that tried to steal the vehicle approached the woman and attempted to rob her.

An off-duty Milwaukee Police Department detective intervened, announced that he was an officer and attempted to detain the suspect.

A struggle ensued, and the suspect brandished a firearm, officials said. The suspect fired multiple shots at the off-duty detective – striking him multiple times – and fled the scene. The detective returned gunfire; at this time, there is no indication the officer's gunfire struck anyone.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot trying to stop robbery in Third Ward ( )

Witnesses told FOX6 News off-camera that they heard a handful of shots before a slew of sirens. People in nearby businesses were told to stay inside.

"Heard a bunch of sirens. He was supposed to have a meeting, and they wouldn't let the client in to go see him," witness Jarrod Mikulecky said. "The police wouldn't let him in the building, so we were pretty scared at that point."

Police pursuit, arrests

Police took an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy into custody after a pursuit ensued shortly after the shooting.

Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and tried to stop it near 27th and State – more than two miles away from the scene in the Historic Third Ward.

A pursuit began and stretched just over two miles until, near 29th and Burleigh, the suspects fled on foot in an alley after their vehicle crashed.

"It was so loud that I heard sirens, like a loud bang and stuff like that," said Walter Love, who lives near 29th and Burleigh. "I run a recording studio, we were making music and then all you heard was ‘errrrr! Boom!’ – and then it was ‘wawawa’ several, several, several sirens."

FOX6 News confirmed that the suspects' vehicle had been stolen from Menomonee Falls on Monday. Thursday night, it was towed away.

"It just goes to show everything doesn’t happen in the inner city. It happened down there, and it just ended up here," Love said.

The crime scene lined the block as police searched the area after the pursuit ended. Neighbors, like Love, were disappointed that the area become the endpoint of a crime.

"It’s just really appalling that it landed over here," said Love.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, and the investigation remains active. The Milwaukee Office of the FBI as well as ATF are assisting in this investigation.

Detective's condition

The detective is a 37-year-old man with seven years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department. He suffered life-threatening injuries but is listed in stable condition.

"Again, I want to remind everyone, this was an off-duty detective, probably just ordering food," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "He went into danger without even hesitation. Absolutely proud of the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department; proud that we are able to be professional on and off duty."

"Enough, enough. Folks in this city have had enough with the violence, particularly the deadly gun violence that we've seen plaguing this community year in and year out," said Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "This police officer…This was his day off – and still, still he sprung into action to protect and to serve."

Official statements

MPD:

The Milwaukee Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to our detective that continued to protect his community even while off-duty. We wish him a speedy recovery and are very proud of all the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department that showed great professionalism. The detective and his family are requesting that everyone respects their privacy.

Milwaukee Police Association:

The Milwaukee Police Association is sickened by the acts of the violent criminals who shot our Detective with no regard for human life. Our Detective acted heroically to protect his community. We ask for all the prayers you can send for his quick recovery.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stands with the Milwaukee Police Department and its heroic, off-duty detective who was shot while confronting a criminal suspect Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Our prayers of comfort are with the detective and his family this evening.

We renew our call to the people of Milwaukee County to work collaboratively to reduce violent crime. Let us engage parents and the social services, faith-based, business, and academic communities to offer guidance to help people make better choices. And let us strongly support law enforcement as our members continue to serve and protect our community