Off-duty officer shoots man in attempted carjacking in South Chicago

An off-duty officer law enforcement officer returned fire and stuck a man Thursday in an attempted carjacking in South Chicago on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 2:30 a.m. the officer, a 36-year-old man, was driving through an alley in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue, when he was approached by at least three males and one of them flashed a gun, police said. The group demanded that the officer get out of his car and fired shots in his direction but did not strike him.

The off-duty officer returned fire, striking one of the males in the arm, police said. After being shot, the male ran to the foyer of a building in the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue, where he was taken into custody and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The two other males ran from the scene of the shooting and are not in custody, police said.

Charges are pending against the male in custody, police said. The off-duty law enforcement officer does not work with Chicago police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.