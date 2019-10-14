Off-duty Waukegan police officer shoots suspect after almost being struck by vehicle

An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot a man Monday night after the suspect almost struck the officer with a vehicle, police said.

The incident took place around 5:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. Butrick Street in north suburban Waukegan. Police say it all began when a concerned citizen approached the off-duty officer to inform him of a suspicious vehcile parked in an apartment parking lot.

As the officer began to investigate, police say the vehicle sped off almost striking the officer. The officer then fired his gun striking the suspect at least once.

The suspect has been identified as a 22-year-old male and Waukegan resident. He is in custody and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The officer is an 18-year beteran of the Waukegan Police Department.

There was a major police response after a shooting Monday night in north suburban Waukegan.

No further details were immediately available.