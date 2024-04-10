Off-duty Will County Sheriff's Deputy accused of crashing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

An off-duty Will County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence last month.

On March 14, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near 159th Street and South Messenger Circle in Homer Glen.

Upon arrival, troopers located the alleged driver of the vehicle. He was identified as 27-year-old Will County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Franc, of Lockport. Franc was off-duty at the time of the incident.

According to the Will County State's Attorney's Office, Franc was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Since his arrest, Franc has been stripped of his police powers and has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation, the Will County Sheriff's Department said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Will County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Unit.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information.