Offenders breaking into Northwest Side businesses and stealing vehicles: police

Chicago police are searching for multiple offenders responsible for stealing vehicles from businesses in Portage Park.

In each incident, the offenders made entry into a business by prying open an overhead or garage door.

After entering the business, the offenders stole vehicles and fled the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5300 block of West Irving Park Road on June 13 at 3:36 a.m.

5400 block of West Montrose Avenue on June 21 at 1:25 a.m.

3900 block of North Leclaire Avenue on June 22 at 5:05 a.m.

Police believe three to six offenders may be involved.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.