Offenders burglarized businesses, robbed victims at gunpoint during 8-hour-long crime spree across Chicago

Several offenders are wanted for robbing people at gunpoint, carjacking vehicles and burglarizing businesses across Chicago in a span of eight hours.

In each incident, four to six male offenders approached the victims and displayed handguns while demanding the victims' property.

After taking the victims' property, the offenders then fled in a previously reported stolen or carjacked vehicle. In some instances, the offenders took the victims' vehicles.

The same offenders are also wanted in two commercial burglaries.

The incidents have occurred at the following times and locations:

1800 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

5300 block of North Damen Avenue on Nov. 14 at 10:28 p.m.

4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 14 at 10:50 p.m.

2200 block of West Irving Park Road on Nov. 14 at 11:17 p.m.

900 block of West Grace Street on Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m.

3500 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 14 at 11:38 p.m.

2700 block of North Clybourn Avenue on Nov. 15 at 2:30 a.m.

0-100 block of South Halsted Street on Nov. 15 at 3:05 a.m.

The offenders are described as four to six African-American males between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. They were wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.