Offenders smash glass doors of two Uptown businesses, steal cash register and electronic device

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Uptown
CHICAGO - Two businesses were burglarized early Monday morning in Uptown.

At around 1:30 a.m., three males broke the front glass doors of two businesses across the street from one another in the 4400 block of North Broadway.

The offenders gained entry and fled with a cash register from one of the businesses and an electronic device from the other, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating. 