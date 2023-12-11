Offenders smash glass doors of two Uptown businesses, steal cash register and electronic device
CHICAGO - Two businesses were burglarized early Monday morning in Uptown.
At around 1:30 a.m., three males broke the front glass doors of two businesses across the street from one another in the 4400 block of North Broadway.
The offenders gained entry and fled with a cash register from one of the businesses and an electronic device from the other, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.