Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha Co.; K-9 wounded, suspect in custody

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies and detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Benson Corners gas station. That is at the corner of State Highway 50 and US 45.

Officials say the suspect – Allen M. Brown, a 33-year-old man from Countryside, Ill. – is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

According to officials, deputies were called to the gas station around 11 a.m. in an attempt to find a stolen vehicle that was reportedly involved in a Chicago homicide. The suspect was located at a Shell gas station in the homicide victim's vehicle.

Officer-involved shooting at Kenosha County gas station

According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, three deputies arrived on the scene -- and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. They called out orders to the suspect to put his hands up. The suspect did not follow those orders -- and took off running. Deputies were heard on body camera video shouting to the suspect to drop his weapon.

At some point, K-9 Riggs was released and captured the suspect just before running onto State Highway 50 -- while the suspect still had a gun in his hand. Riggs took the suspect to the ground. Unfortunately, Riggs suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead and was rushed to an emergency veterinarian facility in Northern Illinois. His condition is stable and vets say he will recover.

Kenosha County K-9 Riggs

Sheriff Beth said deputies did fire more than one shot at the suspect. The suspect was hit -- and did suffer a couple of gunshot wounds. Deputies then immediately handcuffed the suspect and immediately began first aid. The suspect was then transported to the hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition, as of Friday afternoon.

The Racine Sheriff’s Department will continue as the lead agency in the investigation. Charges for Mr. Brown will be forthcoming once the investigation is completed and submitted to the District Attorney’s office.

K-9 Riggs was taken to an emergency vet – and underwent surgery.

"Riggs has done an outstanding job -- and in a lot of ways, he's a hero today because he at least initially took the suspect down, kept him from running onto Highway 50, a felon with a handgun," said Sheriff Beth. "Who knows what the felon would have done? Who knows if he would have gone up there and tried carjacking somebody at gunpoint? In my world, Riggs is a hero and possibly saved someone else from being injured today."

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to investigate the incident. All the deputies involved in this matter will be on administrative leave, the sheriff said.