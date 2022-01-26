1 suspect shot by Chicago police in the Loop, 2 others in custody

A suspect was shot by Chicago police Wednesday night in the Loop.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive.

According to the Chicago Police Department, no officers were injured in the shooting.

Three suspects are in custody, including one who was shot and transported to a local hospital.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

Suspect firearm recovered from scene | CPD

COPA officials are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.