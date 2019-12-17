Officers, child hurt when CPD car crashes in West Town

article

Two Chicago police officers and the minor they were transporting were hurt Tuesday when their squad car crashed in the West Town neighborhood.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Fulton Avenue, according to Chicago police. Details of the crash were not immediately available.

The officers and the juvenile were taken to Rush Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A published photo of the crash showed a pickup truck crashed into a pole near a police car with its airbags deployed.