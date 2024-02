A man who was shot multiple times in a vacant Englewood lot Wednesday has been identified.

Jashawn Forest, 20, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Forest was found Feb. 21 in the 5700 block of South May shortly before midnight, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

