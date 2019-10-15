Officials release sketch of possible witness in Dulce Maria Alavez case

article

Officials have released a sketch of a person of interest in relation to the search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

Officials say a witness came forward to provide the description of a person who was seen in Bridgeton City Park when Dulce Maria Alavez went missing.

Dulce has been missing since Sept. 16 she vanished from the playground at Bridgeton City Park.

The unidentified man in the sketch was reported to have been with one or two children under the age of five.

The person was described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball cap. The person is approximately 5-foot-7 and between 30 and 35 years of age.

"This composite sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description," authorities explained on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are reminding the public that this is a possible witness and are not calling this person a suspect or a person of interest.

"He is simply a possible witness we want to speak with at this time," officials added.

Anyone with information regarding the person in the sketch or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.