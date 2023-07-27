Expand / Collapse search
O'Hare Airport hiring 15 customer service professionals

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - The Chicago Department of Aviation is looking to hire 15 customer service professionals as Airport Information Ambassadors as part of an ongoing effort to improve the passenger experience at O'Hare International Airport.

The position is seeking candidates with one year of customer service experience who have conversational proficiency in three languages, including English.

Candidates do not need to have a high school or college degree. The starting salary is $47,532 and includes medical, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation and sick time.

"The customer experience is near and dear to my heart, as I began my long career of public service as an airport ambassador at O’Hare more than 30 years ago," said Commissioner Rhee of the CDA, which owns and operates both O’Hare and Midway International Airports. "Airports are the first and last impression that visitors have of our great city, and our customer service team looks forward to providing world-class service to travelers that befits our world-class city."

For a list of all current job openings at the CDA, visit FlyChicago.com.