O'Hare Airport shooting: Man wounded outside Terminal 2

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the lower body during an argument outside O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 2 early Wednesday. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in stable condition, and police are questioning one person. Witnesses reported hearing rapid gunfire, and a bullet pierced a terminal window.



One person is being questioned after a man was shot outside an O'Hare Airport terminal early Wednesday.

O'Hare Airport shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. after a fight between several people spilled out from Terminal 2 into the arrivals lanes of traffic outside, according to police and witnesses.

A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the lower body. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in "stable" condition, police said.

A bullethole could be seen in the glass separating the terminal from the street.

"I saw people scattering"

What they're saying:

One witness said it appeared to be automatic gunfire.

"I heard what sounded like just a rapid fire, like automatic fire," said retired police officer James Van Schaick. "I looked out of my window. I'm in the hotel right across the way and I saw people scattering, and I was at a high angle, so I couldn't see very well, but I saw people just scatter in both directions and then I heard a bunch of single shots."

Police said they are interviewing one person in connection with the shooting.

The arrivals lanes at Terminal 2 have been shut down as police investigate.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight before the shooting or how many people were involved.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.