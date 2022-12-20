Expand / Collapse search

All-clear given at O'Hare after passenger tells airline agent they had a bomb in their bag

O'Hare International Airport
All-clear given at O'Hare Airport after possible threat

O'Hare Airport was cleared after authorities investigated a non-credible threat Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO - Part of O'Hare Airport was closed off Tuesday morning after a passenger told an airline agent they had a bomb in their bag during the busy holiday travel rush.

Chicago police closed a portion of Terminal 1 around 6 a.m. after a passenger told an airline employee they had a bomb in their bag and left the scene, according to TSA officials.

Passengers from two checkpoints in Terminal 1 were redirected to Checkpoint Three while police investigated the bag, officials.

The bag in question was cleared by 6:50 a.m.

The incident happened as thousands of people are traveling ahead of Christmas weekend.

A massive winter storm is poised to hit Chicago this Thursday into Friday, prompting many to change their travel plans.

