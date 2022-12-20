Chicago winter storm outlook: Latest projections and forecast

There are no major weather issues in sight for the next two days. There could be a flurry today as a cold front passes through.

Highs will flirt with freezing then temps fall a bit during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight remains mostly cloudy and cold with widespread teens.

Tomorrow starts will some sun but clouds up by evening with some light snow possible late.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Then it’s on to SHOWTIME! Snow and possible some mixed precipitation will start the day Thursday. Folks should be able to get around however for the first half of the day.

Snowfall and winds ramp up late in the day and more so at night when a blizzard is likely to begin. Damaging gusts to more than 50mph will make travel inadvisable through most of Friday and Friday night even as the snowfall winds down. Power outages and closures will be likely.

Snowfall amounts are likely to be in the 4-8 inch range for much of the area. Amounts are rather immaterial because this will be about the adverse combination of snow and wind reducing visibility and leading to blowing and drifting snow with the resultant impacts to travel and commerce.

It will also be dangerously cold during and after the storm with wind chills likely warranting an advisory. Highs may not get out of single digits Friday through Sunday.

The current Winter Storm Watch for our area will likely be replaced with a blizzard warning for the height of the storm.